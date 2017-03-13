Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke plant lawsuit

1:05 Train derails in Peach County Pause

1:31 Warner Robins gets ready for new football threads

4:46 Gregg Allman performs 'Midnight Rider' at Mercer graduation

1:27 Southern Conference Tournament championship pregame

4:28 Ex-prison nurse charged with inmate sex has first-appearance hearing

0:46 Peach grower talks about overcoming low chill hours

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:36 Upson-Lee's championship moment

1:13 Did your elementary school hold a career day this extravagant?