North Macon gym plans to move about 4 miles from its current location

A North Bibb County gym plans to relocate about 4 miles from its current location.
CrossFit Compass, currently at 6394 Zebulon Road, received approval Monday for a variance from the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission to allow the gym at 740 Lamar Road.
“Right now we are looking to build and purchase our own place — we are leasing now,” said Brad Moriarty, who owns CrossFit. “We are in 3,500 (square feet) and we are bursting out of the seams.”
The existing gym is on the west side of Interstate 475 next to the entrance to Lake Wildwood, and it is planning to build a 7,500-square-foot building on the east side of the interstate. The property is adjacent to Howard Chapel Baptist Church.
The variance received unanimous approval.
In another matter, the commission was expected to address a conditional-use permit to allow nearly 12,000 solar panels on a nearly 25-acre site at 3436 South Walden Road.
However, Executive Director Jim Thomas said the applicant withdrew the application just before Monday’s meeting, and it was Thomas’ understanding Georgia Power pulled out of the deal.
The applicant, San Francisco-based Gardner Capital Solar Development, doing business as Walden Road Solar LLC, planned to provide power to Georgia Power and produce enough energy to power about 500 homes.
Other items on the agenda were:
ITEMS DEFERRED FROM FEB. 27, 2017 HEARING: REVOCATION:
323 Buford Place: In violation of Section 23.01 (h) of the Comprehensive Land Development Resolution – noncompliance with home occupation (12-1491), HR-1 District. James Bodell. The owner was found in violation, and the commission revoked his home occupation permit. He was given six months to clear the home of the material used, and told he should remain in compliance during those six months.
CONDITIONAL USES:
555 Poplar St: Conditional use to allow a business incubator, CBD-1 District. David Moore, applicant. Approved.
5551 New Forsyth Road: Conditional use and conceptual site plan approval for medical office and retail development and final approval of Phase I, PDE District. Cleve Cunningham, applicant. Approved.
1502 Rocky Creek Road: Conditional use to allow an event rental facility, C-4 District. Sharon & Albert Smith, applicant. Approved.
VARIANCES:
5551 New Forsyth Road: Variance to allow reduction in parking stall length, PDE District. Cleve Cunningham, applicant. Approved.
6095 Fountain Drive: Variances (3) in setback requirements to allow an accessory building, R-1AAA District. Robert Woodruff, applicant. Approved.
