Tips to keep off ‘sucker lists’ where scammers find their victims

0:33 Festival-goers brave cold for a fun Sunday Pause

0:46 Peach grower talks about overcoming low chill hours

4:28 Ex-prison nurse charged with inmate sex has first-appearance hearing

1:36 Upson-Lee's championship moment

0:36 'We need diversity in order to get what we deserve.'

1:13 Did your elementary school hold a career day this extravagant?

2:25 Pedaling Through the Past of Macon's industrial district

0:38 'Why does everything have to be about race?'

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate