Markets Right Now: US stocks xxx

2:14 Capricorn Records and loft projects move forward Pause

1:05 Train derails in Peach County

0:33 Festival-goers brave cold for a fun Sunday

1:36 Upson-Lee's championship moment

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

4:28 Ex-prison nurse charged with inmate sex has first-appearance hearing

1:27 Southern Conference Tournament championship pregame

2:26 Dash cam video shows end of high speed chase in which suspect died in custody