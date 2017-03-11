S. Korea mulls constitutional overhaul following Park ouster

0:54 Recruitment fair brings in hundreds of eager candidates Pause

2:25 Pedaling Through the Past of Macon's industrial district

4:28 Ex-prison nurse charged with inmate sex has first-appearance hearing

1:26 Mikey Smith is one of the few Upson-Lee seniors.

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

2:19 Old nightclub becomes New City Church

0:36 'We need diversity in order to get what we deserve.'

1:55 New home for Macon's New City Church