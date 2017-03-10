Macon window manufacturer plans $10 million expansion; 150 new jobs

A residential window manufacturer in Macon has steadily been increasing its production and adding jobs since it opened here 10 years ago. And it is looking to continue that trend.
Since 2007, YKK AP America, a subsidiary of Japan-based YKK Corporation of America, has been manufacturing vinyl windows for new residential construction and replacement purposes at its Macon plant, which employs about 200 people. The company’s plant in Dublin has been making windows for the commercial industry since 1992, and it has about 350 workers.
“If we can realize our objectives, over the next four years we hope to invest over $10 million in capacity expansion and add 150 new jobs” in Macon, Oliver Stepe, president of YKK AP America, said in a statement.
Stepe had mentioned the expansion at a news conference earlier this week during which it was announced that YKK AP would donate about 50 windows a year to Rebuilding Macon Inc.
Interested applicants may look for job openings at www.ykkap.com/commercial/company/careers/, but they should remember that the new jobs will be added during the next four years.
YKK AP announced in July 2014 plans to double its production capacity in Macon by 2015, which Stepe confirmed took place. At that time, the company was looking to relocate its production lines into a larger building on its Macon campus and add two new production lines. In spring of that year, it had about 140 workers.
YKK USA Inc., the company’s zipper subsidiary, opened in Macon in 1974.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments