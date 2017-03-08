Macon company to donate windows each year to Rebuilding Macon

YKK AP America has teamed up with Rebuilding Macon Inc. to provide 50 specialized, energy-efficient windows per year to the organization.
Rebuilding Macon is a non-profit organization that works to preserve homeownership and neighborhoods by providing free rehabilitation services to people in need.
YKK AP will provide the windows to Rebuilding Macon annually “and will continue to do so for as long as they can,” according to a news release. “This is a market value of $10,000-$15,000.”
Although YKK USA in Macon is known for its zipper facility, the company’s YKK AP America facility has produced residential vinyl windows in Macon since 2005. YKK AP in Dublin has produced windows for the commercial industry since 1992.
YKK AP America in Macon also will be providing a volunteer team for Rebuilding Macon’s annual Macon Rebuilding Day on April 29, which is the organization’s 25th anniversary.
YKK AP and Rebuilding Macon celebrated the partnership Tuesday at the home of Arthur Merriweather. Students from the University of Connecticut volunteered at the home in January and students from Boston University are volunteering this week. They are painting his home, cleaning his yard and have installed the windows provided by YKK AP.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
