NHL leader pushing stalled Arizona Coyotes arena proposal

National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman is trying to kick-start legislation stalled in the state Senate that would allow the Arizona Coyotes to build an arena.
Bettman says in a Tuesday letter to House Speaker J.D. Mesnard and Senate President Steve Yarbrough that the team wants to stay in the Phoenix metro area but its current location in Glendale is not profitable or feasible.
Republican Sen. Bob Worsley of Mesa has a proposal that would let the Coyotes use half the sales tax generated from a new arena and business district it wants built to pay for the facility.
The Coyotes have a year-to-year lease on a taxpayer-funded arena in Glendale.
Bettman says the Coyotes are in limbo and must get a new arena to be viable in Arizona.
