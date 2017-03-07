Zebulon residents go to Court of Appeals in Atlanta for help fighting rezoning

Some residents near a 25-acre site on Zebulon Road in Macon are trying to get the Georgia Court of Appeals in Atlanta to find that a lower court made a mistake in denying their appeal of a rezoning.
A lawsuit was filed last year in Bibb County Superior Court by 18 residents against the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission and developer Sierra Development. The residents were looking for the court to reverse the commission’s decision rezoning 25 acres that would allow a mixed-use development — with commercial, office and multifamily residential features — to be built in the 5800 block of Zebulon Road.
But a Columbus judge — who was asked to hear the case after five Bibb County Superior Court judges recused themselves — said in his Jan. 25 order that the residents have no standing in the lawsuit. Judge William Rumer, Superior Court judge of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, further stated that the residents failed to show any violation of any zoning law or any abuse of the zoning process, and failed to show an error of law by the commission.
“To invalidate a rezoning, Petitioners must show fraud, corruption or manifest abuse of the zoning process to the oppression of the Petitioners, as neighbors,” the order said. “Petitioners do not even allege fraud or corruption, nor is any shown.”
The residents have been fighting the proposed development since late 2015.
On Feb. 27, an Application for Discretionary Appeal was filed in the Court of Appeals by Jerry Lumley, attorney for the residents. Previously, the residents were represented by attorney Sam Alderman III.
The most recent court filing says that the Superior Court “erred” by relying on a conceptual plan that accompanied the developer’s application for the rezoning and that the court relied on statements the developer made about changes to a new conceptual plan presented at the meeting.
According to the appeal application, the zoning commission approved a conceptual plan, but it did not say which one it was approving – the one filed with the application or the one presented at the December 2015 hearing.
“It’s as if no plan at all was adopted,” the Application for Appeal said.
The document states that while it was unclear which conceptual plan the commission approved at the meeting “we do know it only approved one. It was therefore error for the Court to rely upon both conceptual plans as evidentiary support for its conclusions about measures to be taken by the Developer to lessen the impact of the Development upon the Applicants. Again, Applicants request that the Court exercise its discretion and allow this appeal so that these errors can be corrected.”
Judge Rumer had said in his ruling that the developer would have to have another public hearing before the zoning commission for consideration of a conditional-use permit, which would then include a detailed conceptual plan of the proposed development.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
