Federal agents raid Caterpillar offices in central Illinois

1:11 Two dead in sports bar shooting Pause

1:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes to return to racing

0:50 Aerial view as authorities arrive for another day of searching

0:48 Man on bike hit on Vineville at Riley Avenue

0:38 Search continues for remains of Tara Grinstead

4:38 Cop Shop Podcast: Sugar and condiments fly in Waffle House outburst

3:58 Massiveness of search for remains of Tara Grinstead shown in number of vehicles

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

1:44 Man flies drone over search area for Tara Grinstead's remains