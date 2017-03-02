US stock indexes mixed in early trading; Oil falls

0:50 Aerial view as authorities arrive for another day of searching Pause

1:11 Two dead in sports bar shooting

0:38 Search continues for remains of Tara Grinstead

1:58 GBI searches for Tara Grinstead's remains in Fitzgerald

0:23 Pace Academy beats the buzzer in the first half

4:38 Cop Shop Podcast: Sugar and condiments fly in Waffle House outburst

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

3:58 Massiveness of search for remains of Tara Grinstead shown in number of vehicles

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup