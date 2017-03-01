Global markets mostly higher following Trump's upbeat speech

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen' Pause

4:38 Cop Shop Podcast: Sugar and condiments fly in Waffle House outburst

1:08 Defensive switch made difference, Central head coach says

0:58 Lawrence sees changes in Mercer program

1:05 Girl Scout Cookie culinary creations include shakes, pies and donuts

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

2:29 'I can only go to a grave site,' mother of man slain in nightclub killing says

1:16 Strawberry's career night leads Mercer to win

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers