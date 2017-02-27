New downtown project approved; Wendy’s coming back to Harrison Road

A rezoning application was approved Monday that would allow apartments in an industrial section of downtown Macon, and if the proposal moves forward, additional plans call for off-street parking, bike paths and several landscaping upgrades.
Macon-based Widner & Associates applied for the permit to rezone 4.8 acres at 310 Sixth St., 340 Sixth St. and 454 Terminal Ave. from a heavy industrial district to a central business district to allow a mixed-use redevelopment.
The application was unanimously approved by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission.
The parcels are to the east of Terminal Station across the railroad tracks, according to the commission’s staff report. The area is a historic industrial area. The warehouse storage buildings on the parcels range from 34,000 square feet and 18,000 square feet down to 2,400 square feet. Some of them were built about 1900 and some in the 1950s to 1960s. A portion of the buildings are occupied.
Matt Widner said the project calls for about 20 apartment units at 340 Sixth St. Also, he said the existing businesses are expected to remain.
“If this development proceeds, the applicant proposes to upgrade existing infrastructure and provide amenities including green space, off-street parking, landscaping, street trees, cyclist paths and pedestrian walkways, as well as the addition of new parking and landscape islands at 310 Sixth St.,” the report said. “The applicant anticipates 454 Terminal Ave will be converted to a mixed-use commercial/retail/residential development, at a future date yet to be determined.”
When questioned by Commissioner Jeane Easom, Widner said none of this property has a contamination issue.
“It offers great skyline, sunset views,” he said.
No one at the meeting spoke against the project.
In other business, the commission also approved a conditional-use permit for 6001 Harrison Road to allow a restaurant.
David Archibald of Snellville, representing the applicant, Harkleroad and Associates, said Wendy’s is planning to build a restaurant on the site of a former gas station. The station’s fuel storage tanks have already been removed from the property, he said.
“There used to be a Wendy’s down the road,” Easom said. “I’m glad they’re coming back.”
This item also received unanimous approval.
Other items on the agenda were:
ITEM DEFERRED FROM PRIOR MEETING:
6344 Zebulon Road: Variance in EGD area, sign height and distance to residential structure, PDE District. We Care Heating and Air Inc., applicant. Approved, except for the size of the electronic portion of the sign.
CONDITIONAL USES:
1744 Broadway: Conditional use to allow a paint and body shop in an existing building, C-2 District. Sidney Phillips, applicant. Approved.
1417 Masonic Home Road: Conditional use to expand an existing facility by constructing a cottage and master plan approval for future cottages, A-Agricultural District. Widner & Associates, applicant. Approved.
3035/3025 Avon Road: Conditional use to allow a contracting company, PDI District. Brandon Lovin, Lovin Contracting Co., applicant. Approved.
3380 Pio Nono Ave.: Conditional use to allow used auto sales at an existing location, C-4 District. All In One Auto Sales, Dollie Downing, applicant. Approved.
CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS:
612/614/616 Poplar St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of exterior modifications, CBD-1 District. Upward Construction, applicant. Approved.
VARIANCES:
3515 Warpath Road: Variance in rear setback requirements to enclose a garage, R-1A District. Roderick Finney, Beverett Battle, applicants. Approved.
159 Idle Hour Drive: Variance in height regulations to allow a wall, R-1AAA District. Sam Hollis, applicant. Approved, subject to applicant bringing in landscaping plan.
VIOLATIONS:
323 Buford Place: In violation of Section 23.01 (h) of the Comprehensive Land Development Resolution – non-compliance with home occupation (12-1491), HR-1 District. James Bodell. Homeowner did not appear. Commission found the owner in violation of the home occupation permit, and owner was given two weeks to comply.
