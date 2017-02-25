Rienzi weighs expanding natural gas services

Officials say that expanding natural gas services in the Rienzi, Mississippi area could cost around $1.1 million.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2lEI3Y6 ) that 234 potential customers are interested in natural gas services. According to officials at a meeting Tuesday, the town is looking for ways to pay for the potential 10-mile pipeline.
The town may apply for a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan and get a federal grant from $400,000 to $600,000 to help with the cost.
The rest of the money will come from the customers. Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley says in the worst case scenario, people could see an extra $25 per month on their bill. If the town gets the full $600,000 federal grant, additional charges will only be $12 per customer.
