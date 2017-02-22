Macy’s in Macon closes — temporarily — due to water pipe problem

While there has been a lot of news about Macy’s department store’s plans to close 100 stores during the next few years, the store at Macon Mall is not on the current list.
But when a customer found the doors to the store locked Wednesday morning, it caused some concern. However, it was closed because of a water pipe problem.
“So they are working on the water pipe today, and the store didn’t have water; therefore, their corporate (office) decided to close for the day,” said Coles Doyle, marketing director for the Hull Property Group, the Augusta-based company that owns and manages Macon Mall.
As of about 1 p.m., Doyle said the store was expected to reopen Thursday morning or possibly later Wednesday, “depending on when that’s fixed.”
Hull Property Group has not been notified that the Macy’s store in Macon would be one of the stores the retailer would close, she said.
“We are optimistic that the store will stay open,” she said. “They typically give lengthy notices to landlords that they are going to close a store, and we haven’t received anything like that.”
Macy’s released in January a list of 68 stores it would close nationwide, laying off about 4,000 people, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The Athens store was the only one in Georgia on that list. The company announced another 34 store closures on Tuesday, but it did not provide the locations.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
