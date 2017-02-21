Dublin company holds career fair to fill jobs for plant expansion

Valmiera Glass USA Corp. in Dublin is hiring more people for the expansion of its plant.
The company is holding a career fair and information session Thursday at Oconee Fall Line Technical College’s Dublin campus at 560 Pinehill Road, according to a news release. The job fair will promote customized training for future career opportunities at the Phase 2 expansion at its Dublin plant.
The fair will be open to the public from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., giving attendees two times to meet one-on-one with representatives. Valmiera representatives will be available to talk about the jobs and company specific information while college representatives will talk about the customized training program.
Training program applications are available online at www.oftc.edu. Interested participants can visit the Valmiera Glass USA Corp. project office inside OFTC’s DuBose Porter Center, Room 607, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-noon on Fridays to apply in person. In addition, staff members are available to answer any questions about the application process, training opportunities and more at 478-274-7646.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
