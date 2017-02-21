Business

February 21, 2017 11:08 AM

Deal visits Macon to recognize hospital’s trauma center verification

By Linda S. Morris

Gov. Nathan Deal is in Macon on Tuesday to tour the Medical Center, Navicent Health’s trauma center.

The hospital received in November verification as a Level I trauma center by the American College of Surgeons. The hospital is now the only Level I trauma center in the state, and the only one of 17 hospitals in the Southeast, to achieve this national recognition, according to a news release.

Deal, Mayor Robert Reichert and hospital dignitaries will make remarks at 2 p.m. outside the Emergency Center. The event is open to the public.

