This ice cream is rolled, not scooped

Ice Queen, a Thai rolled ice cream shop, has opened at 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. in north Macon, Ga.
Linda S. Morris The Telegraph

Business

Capricorn Records and loft projects move forward

The groundbreaking for the renovation of Capricorn Records Studio and construction of the Lofts at Capricorn was held at the site on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Macon. The developers announced they would donate $350,000 toward renovation of the studio.

Business

What's going on in downtown Macon?

A number of new businesses and lofts have opened or under renovation in downtown Macon. Josh Rogers, President/CEO of NewTown Macon gives media a preview of the upcoming annual Tour of Progress open to the public.

Editor's Choice Videos