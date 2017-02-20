Eurozone tries to avoid another Greek crisis

1:31 Teen Titans, Suicide Squad represented at Middle Georgia Comic Convention Pause

1:02 Grube has Westside focusing on Monroe Area

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

1:40 Randall Koroush is missed at Capitol Park

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

0:49 Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart'

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days

0:31 Marisol Hernandez remembers her son Yordano Ventura