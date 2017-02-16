BBB merger nearly doubles its coverage area; Pilot International increases staff

BBB merger expands services to 83 counties
The Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia & the CSRA based in Macon has expanded, nearly doubling the number of counties it serves.
The Macon-based BBB has merged with the BBB serving East Alabama, West Georgia and Southwest Georgia. President/CEO Kelvin Collins will retain his position with the merged bureaus.
The partnership will expand the BBB service area to a total of 83 counties, covering parts of Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. This merger will benefit both businesses and consumers by offering enhanced BBB services to almost 3 million people.
The newly combined territory boasts a membership of more than 2,800 accredited businesses and will maintain offices in Columbus, Macon and Augusta. The name of the combined BBBs will change to Better Business Bureau Serving the Fall Line Corridor.
Pilot International adds employees
Pilot International headquartered in Macon, recently added three new staff members.
Tess Harper joined Pilot International as communications director. She is responsible for internal and external communications and branding and marketing. Donna Rainwater is an anchor specialist, and she is responsible for the operational success of the youth division of Pilot through Anchor Clubs in schools and communities internationally. Stephanie Calder has been named as membership specialist and is responsible for maintaining accurate international membership records.
Pilot is a community-based volunteer service organization founded on the principles of friendship and service.
Sheridan Construction promotes two employees
Sheridan Construction recently promoted Mitchell Turner to vice president of operations and Greg Cook to vice president of preconstruction. Turner has been with Sheridan for eight years. Cook has been with the company since 2013.
Wight to be honored by Georgia historic preservation group
Tom Wight of Macon will be recognized by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation as one of nine people honored as preservation supporters at its annual Preservation Gala on April 1. Originally from Marion County, Wight’s interest in historic preservation was sparked by his discovery of Pasaquan, also known as St. EOM, an internationally acclaimed visionary art site near Buena Vista and a 2006 Georgia Trust Place in Peril. Wight’s leadership and support at the Hay House in Macon earned him the distinction of having its cupola named after him.
