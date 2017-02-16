Restaurant new to Macon opens in Baconsfield Shopping Center; second store expected

A restaurant new to Macon has opened at 610 North Ave. in the Baconsfield Shopping Center.
WNB Factory, also known as Wings N Burgers Factory, serves a variety of wings, sandwiches, wraps, burgers, seafood and fried rice, according to the menu at www.wnbfactory.com.
Attempts to reach someone with the company or at the Macon store were unsuccessful this week.
Also, the company plans to open a store at 4685 Presidential Parkway, Suite 35, in the Eisenhower Crossing shopping center, according to the company’s website, which says it’s “coming soon.”
The company “started out as a hole in the wall ‘grab n go’ restaurant in East Atlanta, GA in 1997,” a statement on the website said. “Well-known by locals for their cook-to-order service in their open kitchen, homemade sauces, and Southern hospitality, their small location quickly grew into a franchise.”
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments