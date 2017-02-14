NYC apparel designer opens in new downtown Macon spot

Ross Riddle had intended to have his apparel pop-up store in downtown Macon open for just a month.
Riddle is the founder and lead designer of Rosser Riddle of New York City. He had designed shirts in honor of Otis Redding and other iconic musicians and their lyrics and sold them in a pop-up store at 368 Second St. from Nov. 29 to Dec. 23.
But now he’s found a new home. His products can be found at 533 Cherry St. on the first floor of The Creek FM radio station, according to a release. It is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
“Macon has embraced my product and me,” Riddle said in the statement.
One of his newest designs on T-shirts and sweatshirts features “478,” representing Macon’s area code as “an ode to Macon.” Officially licensed legacies include Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, James Brown and Isaac Hayes.
A selection of his items also can be found at Karats and Keepsakes Boutique, 4524 Forsyth Road.
A native Southerner, Riddle launched Rosser Riddle in New York City in 2014.
