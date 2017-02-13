Burger restaurant in Macon undergoing major renovation

Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Macon is not closing although from looking at the place, it’s hard to tell.
The entire front of the store at 120 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard has been removed, several pieces of restaurant equipment sit outside, and at least two metal bins sit in the parking lot with apparently debris inside.
“They are doing a renovation, so they will be closed for a month,” said Carol Dubrovin, property manager with Stafford Properties Inc., the property owner. “It should look a lot better when they’re finished.”
An attempt to reach someone with Virginia-based Five Guys was unsuccessful.
The store opened in 2007, when Jeff Bean of Atlanta owned the franchise. He said in an email this week he sold it to the company in 2011.
Five Guys opened its first store in Arlington, Virginia, in 1986 and began to franchise in 2002, according to the company’s website. System-wide sales was more than $1.4 billion in 2015. As of 2016, the company had nearly 1,400 locations in nine countries.
