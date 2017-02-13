Zoning commission approves car lot on Vineville

A used-car business planning to open on Vineville Avenue in Macon received unanimous approval Monday from the zoning commission.
No one spoke in opposition to the proposal.
The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use application to allow auto sales from an existing 2,090-square-foot building at 2995 Vineville Ave. and 147 Speer Ave. The property is zoned a general commercial district.
The applicant, Vito Phalen with Phelan Auto Group, plans to operate a retail automobile sales business with about 25 vehicles for sale, with 10 of those out front and 15 at the rear of the property within a fence. The applicant has an auto broker business on Peake Road.
Phelan said there would not be any service work or detailing done at the business “except for wiping cars off.”
The majority of sales are generated through auctions and online services, according to information Phalen submitted to the commission.
The business is expected to have two employees and would be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The site is the location of the former Topnotch Medical Services.
Other items on the agenda were:
CONDITIONAL USES:
6326 Peake Road: Conditional use to allow a medical office building, PDE District. Rowland Engineering Inc., applicant. Approved.
CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS:
1292 Calhoun St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of demolition of non-historic rear addition and design of new addition and site modifications, HPD-BH District. Shannon Fickling, applicant. Approved.
338 Poplar St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of exterior modifications to an existing building, CBD-1 District. Dunwody/Beeland Architects, applicant. Approved.
487 Cherry St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow ramps on an existing building, CBD-1 District. Dunwody/Beeland Architects, applicant. Approved.
VARIANCES:
6344 Zebulon Road: Variance in EGD area, sign height and distance to residential structure, PDE District. We Care Heating and Air Inc., applicant. Deferred.
RATIFICATIONS:
4461 Napier Ave.: Variance in side yard setback requirements [17-20024], C-4 District. Jarrett Senkbeil, Fain Griffin, applicant. Approved.
3601 Mercer University Drive: Conditional use to allow a portion of an existing mulitfamily complex to be converted to extended stay units and add four (4) twenty-four (24) SF utility closets additions [17-20061], PDR District. Rocky Creek Extended Stay, applicant. Approved.
