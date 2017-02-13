La. special session opens for grim budget-rebalancing task

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry Pause

1:13 'Reading can be a second chance' for inmates, book drive organizer says

2:23 "I've never seen anything like this," sheriff says of dangerous intersection

1:27 See a blighted house demolished in about 1 minute.

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

0:56 Well-known funeral home brought parklike feel to bustling south Macon

1:01 Georgia Tech police show they've got the moves

0:37 Bibb deputy helps friend make "promposal"

0:27 Demolition begins on south Macon playground project