Auto sales business looking to open on Vineville Avenue

A used-car business may be coming to Vineville Avenue in Macon.
The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission is expected to consider a conditional-use application Monday to allow auto sales from an existing 2,090-square-foot building at 2995 Vineville Ave. and 147 Speer Ave. The property is zoned a general commercial district.
The applicant, Vito Phalen with Phelan Auto Group, plans to operate a retail automobile sales business with about 25 vehicles for sale, with 10 of those out front and 15 at the rear of the property within a fence. The applicant has an auto broker business on Peake Road. It is not clear from the application if this would be a second location or if the business is moving.
“There will be no automotive repair or servicing at this location,” the commission’s staff report said. “The majority of the sales are generated through auctions and online services, therefore limiting the amount of “walk-up” business.”
The business is expected to have two employees and would be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
“The proposed use appears to be in harmony with the surrounding area; however, the site does appear small for the number of spaces needed to conduct business,” the report said.
The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. in the 10th floor conference room, Willie C. Hill Government Center Annex, 682 Cherry St.
Other items on the agenda are:
CONDITIONAL USES:
6326 Peake Road: Conditional use to allow a medical office building, PDE District. Rowland Engineering Inc., applicant.
CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS:
1292 Calhoun St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of demolition of non-historic rear addition and design of new addition and site modifications, HPD-BH District. Shannon Fickling, applicant.
338 Poplar St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of exterior modifications to an existing building, CBD-1 District. Dunwody/Beeland Architects, applicant.
487 Cherry St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow ramps on an existing building, CBD-1 District. Dunwody/Beeland Architects, applicant.
VARIANCES:
6344 Zebulon Road: Variance in EGD area, sign height and distance to residential structure, PDE District. We Care Heating and Air Inc., applicant.
RATIFICATIONS:
4461 Napier Ave.: Variance in side yard setback requirements [17-20024], C-4 District. Jarrett Senkbeil, Fain Griffin, applicant.
3601 Mercer University Drive: Conditional use to allow a portion of an existing mulitfamily complex to be converted to extended stay units and add four (4) twenty-four (24) SF utility closets additions [17-20061], PDR District. Rocky Creek Extended Stay, applicant.
