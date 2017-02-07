2017 Super Bowl: At least the ads were good

Having earned a sort of wonky tenure in the advertising field, I am usually asked for my take on Super Bowl ads.
First, I say it is wonderful to see the creativity, innovation and social consciousness manifest in the advertising world today.
The buzz generated around Super Bowl spots makes it evident that classic print and broadcast advertising is not going anywhere, just getting better, especially when it is backed up with effective online efforts. Advertisers get a lot of exposure because ad teasers run before the big game, and water cooler discussions continue for days afterward.
A 30-second commercial for Super Bowl 2017 cost advertisers plenty: $5 million for airtime, plus production. Some companies ran 15-second spots (The Wonderful Co. pistachios and Persil detergent) and even 45-second spots (TurboTax) ran this year, so do the math. The longest commercial ran 90-seconds and crashed the advertiser’s website, receiving 150,000 requests per minute to view the politically-charged 84 Lumber ad which ending was changed before airing. According to Ad Age magazine, the site had received more than 6 million requests to load in one hour. Budweiser and Coca-Cola also aired ads that addressed controversial, currently-charged subjects.
Because you have to find some joy after Sunday, the most entertaining ads for 2017’s Super Bowl are boiled down to this fictional tale of my post-game activity:
Coolly eying an animated Mr. Clean as he seductively mops my kitchen floor, I sit back, relax and sip a tall glass of Budweiser diluted with Fiji Water before I place a voice-activated Amazon Echo order for wall construction materials from 84 Lumber thanks to a juicy tax refund generated by H R Block. I book a flight with Turkish Airlines for an Airbnb treehouse rental vacation in Tibet, hoping the Chinese will let me cross the border. On the plane, Morgan Freeman and I sip Yellow Tail wine and chomp Skittles and Mexican avocados while watching the in-flight Hulu-produced thriller, “The Handmaid’s Tale.” When I question the ever-astute Freeman about the meaning of human existence he advises me squarely, “If you want to build a website, use Wix.com. If you want to make a universe, make a universe!”
I feel instantly empowered, which is a plus given the outcome of the Super Bowl.
Home again and in the airport parking deck, I hop into my new Kia Niro and notice the Honda CR-V next to me is inexplicably filled with retro yearbooks and red roses. Tina Fey is at the wheel.
Paige Henson is a local writer and a new media consultant for businesses and non-profits. Her email address is paigechenson@gmail.com.
