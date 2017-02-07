‘This is a good news forecast’ for Georgia in 2017

The good news at the annual Economic Outlook meeting Tuesday in Macon was that the nearly 300 people gathered for the event heard mostly good news.
“This is a good news forecast,” said Benjamin Ayers, Dean of the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business, at the annual Georgia Economic Outlook event held at the Wilson Convention Center. “The 2017 outlook for Georgia’s economy is quite good. The pace of Georgia’s (gross domestic product) and personal income growth will accelerate. Jobs will be plentiful. Job growth will be very well balanced, with gains in both goods producing and service providing industries. Existing home prices on average will rise to all-time highs. And, good news for the state as a whole, we grow faster than the nation’s economy.”
The event in Macon was the final Economic Outlook meeting, which is held in cities around the state each year.
The state’s employment should increase by 2.1 percent this year, which exceed the 1.5 percent increase estimated for the U.S., Ayers said. And Georgia’s unemployment rate for 2017 should average 4.8 percent.
“That’s important because that’s below 5 percent,” he said. “The last time we were at full employment was in 2007.”
The reasons Ayers said he was so optimistic is because the same things that contributed to the state’s growth during the past two years is expected to be stronger this year.
Georgia has even more projects in its economic development pipeline, its economy will get more leverage from the housing recovery than the national economy, the state’s manufacturers will continue to do better than U.S. manufacturers, Georgia will see faster population growth in 2017, he said.
He said there is also optimism because he believes “there will be less gridlock in Washington. … If leaders get it correct, the country will benefit substantially.”
But, as always there are a few headwinds, he said.
“The strong U.S. dollar and weaker foreign economies will make it difficult for our exporters in the state,” he said. “Higher oil prices will not favor oil consuming states like Georgia. Low productivity growth is going to limit increases in wages and salaries, and that will impact consumer spending.”
Greg George, director of the Center for Economic Analysis and a professor of economics at Middle Georgia State University, took a look at the economy in Middle Georgia.
“The past year has shown significant improvements in the overall economic conditions,” George said. “Prices have remained relatively stable, while the pace of business activity has steadily improved. Construction and real estate have continued their recovery and the unemployment rate in Bibb County currently sits at 5.9 percent.”
While hiring and capital expenditures remained relatively stable last year, businesses are mostly up-beat about both increasing in the near future, he said. The economy in the Middle Georgia region is expected to continue to improve over the next year “as the pace of economic activity increases and investments begin to spill-over from the primary markets across the broader region,” he said.
