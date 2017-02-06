Business

February 6, 2017 8:24 PM

The Latest: Edwards' plan fills gaps with other financing

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

The Latest on the governor's budget-rebalancing proposal (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

Less than one-third of Gov. John Bel Edwards' deficit-closing plan would involve budget cuts to state agencies.

The governor's plan, released Monday, would use $119 million from the "rainy day" fund and about $100 million in other financing to help close the $304 million deficit.

Dollars from better-than-expected fee collections would be used to fill gaps. Money allocated to the legislative auditor's office to pay for a new office building would instead fill budget holes. The health department would get $44 million in higher-than-anticipated tobacco tax collections to replace other state financing.

Lawmakers will consider the proposals in a 10-day special session that begins Feb. 13.

Edwards is seeking to shield K-12 education, colleges, prisons and the child welfare agency from cuts. The largest reduction would hit the health department.

___

4:30 p.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' proposal to close Louisiana's $304 million deficit relies heavily on using the state "rainy day" fund and making cuts to the health department.

The Democratic governor released his budget-rebalancing proposal Monday. Lawmakers will consider it in a 10-day special session that begins Feb. 13.

Edwards seeks to shield K-12 education, colleges, prisons and the child welfare agency from slashing. But he suggests stripping dollars from a wide array of agencies, like the Office of Juvenile Justice, the judiciary, legislative agencies and the state police.

Nearly $128 million in cuts and financing adjustments would fall on the health department.

The governor wants to use more than $119 million from the rainy day fund.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos