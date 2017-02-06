Dollar General plans to create 1,000 jobs in the Peach State this year

Dollar General, which already has 750 stores in Georgia, plans to add more, and with the addition of its new distribution center create about 1,000 jobs this year.
Dollar General’s expansion in the Peach State is part of the Tennessee-based company’s new nationwide store growth plan that would add 1,000 discount stores and create about 10,000 jobs across the country, according to a news release. The specific number of new stores by state or the exact locations of new store openings was not mentioned.
All hiring is managed online, and job seekers looking to join Dollar General must apply for all new positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.
The growth plan in Georgia includes opening a new state-of-the-art distribution center in Jackson. The 1 million-square-foot facility at Exit 205 off Interstate 75 represents an $85 million investment and will create 500 jobs, according to a news release last year from Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal.
The company’s creation of 10,000 new jobs nationwide would represent a roughly 9 percent overall increase to its workforce and “mark the largest one-year employee increase through organic store and distribution center growth in the company’s 78-year history,” the company’s release said.
“Candidates should look to Dollar General as a great career choice for numerous factors including our variety of training and development programs, focus on internal advancement within the company and mission of serving others,” Bob Ravener, executive vice president and chief people officer, said in the release.
