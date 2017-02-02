Burgess Pigment employee promoted; Middle Georgia sites receive tourism funding

Burgess Pigment Co. promotes employee
Cesar Zavala-Mesta has been promoted to information technology manager by Burgess Pigment Co. at its kaolin processing operations in Sandersville. Zavala-Mesta will be responsible for leading the IT team to maintain and support the company’s technology platforms as well as promote and secure emerging IT technology.
Prior to joining Burgess Pigment, he was an IT consultant serving international customers from his home in Monterrey, Mexico.
Sites in Putnam and Baldwin counties get tourism funding
Two Middle Georgia counties received funding from the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s tourism division. Recipients of the 2017 Tourism Product Development Funding Program included Juliette Park in Monroe County; marketing, branding and website development for the Briar Patch Arts Council in Putnam County as well as Putnam County signage.
The state tourism division awarded more than $57,500 in product development grants to 13 new and expanding tourism projects across the state. The funding program is designed to spur tourism development activities at the local level that maintain and create jobs, attract tourists and enhance the visitor experience.
