Cybersecurity seminar topics include banking, health care, ISIS, internet threats

Experts on cybersecurity will be in Macon this month for a free event open to the public.
Middle Georgia State University’s School of Information Technology is hosting its first Cybersecurity Conference with experts 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 14 talking about key issues in cybersecurity, according to a news release. To register, visit www.mga.edu/cyberconference2017.
The event will be held in the banquet hall of Middle Georgia State’s Professional Sciences and Conference Center on the Macon campus. Participants may bring their lunches or buy lunch in the cafeteria.
The keynote speaker will be Gary King, a federal investigator with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations specializing in cybercrime and computer forensics, the release said.
King has more than 30 years of law enforcement and counterintelligence experience. He serves as deputy chief of Cybersecurity, AFOSI Special Projects, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, District of Columbia. He is liaison officer to the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force and has been the lead or support agent to multiple high profile intrusion and espionage investigations requiring a cyber expertise.
Topics to be discussed with various speakers include cybersecurity issues in the banking industry, protecting healthcare records, fighting ISIS and dealing with Internet threats.
For more information, contact Scott Spangler at scott.spangler@mga.edu. A Macon campus map and directions are at www.mga.edu/about/maps.aspx.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
