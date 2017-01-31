Needs and concerns about downtown parking to be heard at forum open to public

If anyone has an opinion about downtown parking, there is an opportunity to have your voice heard.
The Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, as part of the Macon Action Plan, will hold a public hearing on downtown parking at 6 p.m. Thursday in commission chambers at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar St., according to a news release. The forum will be the first step in creating a parking accessibility plan that will be implemented by the Urban Development Authority.
The purpose of the forum is to hear concerns from property and business owners, residents, downtown employees and other stakeholders on parking needs and concerns. There will be a short presentation at the start of the meeting before allowing people to make suggestions and comments and to ask questions. There will also be discussion on solutions to increasing available parking spots and availability throughout downtown.
People unable to attend the meeting can email their comments on parking issues, needs and solutions to development authority Executive Director Alex Morrison at amorrison@maconbibb.us. Another forum will be scheduled to present a draft plan and seek further feedback, the release said.
The development authority is leading a public process to determine appropriate strategies and work with parking deck managers, business owners and the Sheriff’s Office to develop a comprehensive on-street and off-street parking plan. This goal is to increase parking spot turn over and overall business activity in Macon’s urban core.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
