Grant-seekers are invited to a free, Nonprofit Fair held at library

Anyone who works for a nonprofit organization and other people looking for grants have an opportunity to learn more about the process of finding and writing grant proposals.
A Nonprofit Fair, a networking and training opportunity for grant seekers, will be held 1-6 p.m. Feb. 8 at Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave., Macon. One session, “Intro to Finding Grants” will be at 1:30 p.m. and another session on “Intro to Proposal Writing” will be at 4 p.m. Both will be led by a Foundation Center representative. The New York City-based group is a leading source of information on philanthropy, fundraising and grant programs.
The fair is free but participants should RSVP by email at marketing@bibblib.org by Friday or stop by the reference desk at Washington Memorial Library.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
