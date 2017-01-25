Free workshops for entrepreneurs to be held at Mercer in Macon

A free business development program beginning next week is for aspiring entrepreneurs who are between an initial idea and an actual business.
The Start-Up Land Business Development Program, which is being offered to anyone in Middle Georgia, is being launched by the Mercer University’s Innovation Center and SparkMacon, according to a news release. The Start-Up Land program is composed of a series of workshops based on the Start-Up Land print piece at www.goo.gl/DpZyiH, produced by the College Hill Alliance.
Participants will meet twice a month through April in the hands-on program. The workshops will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Feb. 28, March 14, March 28, April 11 and April 25. Each will be held at the Mercer Innovation Center.
Registration is required and is available now at www.startuplandmacon.eventbrite.com. The program’s inaugural cohort will be limited to 20 participants.
The program will end with a business showcase in May where participants will pitch or present their new businesses.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments