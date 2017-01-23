Business

January 23, 2017 4:29 PM

Lake Bridge to close, ending its mental health services for children in Macon

By Laura Corley

A behavioral health facility in Macon is closing its doors after years of operation.

Lake Bridge Behavioral Health Systems, located beside a pond at 3500 Riverside Drive, will stop its clinical services for children and close its psychiatric residential and acute facilities over the next 30 days, the company said in a news release Monday.

The management is working with “state agencies, patients, patients’ families and legal guardians to provide a seamless transition,” the release said. “Our primary goal is to minimize any interruptions to the continuity of care for our patients and ensure that their needs are met.”

Staff is working with stakeholders to find appropriate placement for current patients, the release said.

Business

