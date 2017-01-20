Rezonings would allow single-family homes, apartments

Two Bibb County properties may be rezoned for residential housing.
The rezoning applications are on the agenda for the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission meeting Monday.
Plans are to combine and rezone 3 acres at 5372 Rivoli Drive and 199 Rivoli Drive from an agriculture district to single-family residential district in order to build up to five single-family homes. The applicant is the Butler Design Center in Macon.
A house that was built about 1948 at 5372 Rivoli Drive would be demolished, and the property would be subdivided into five 1/2-acre lots, according to a commission staff report. The parcel at 199 Rivoli Drive is a narrow, vacant piece of property along Rivoli Landing.
The current zoning would allow the development of three single-family homes and “such development would reflect existing residential uses on abutting parcels,” the staff report said. If the site is rezoned and up to five houses are built, it is “unlikely to have negative impacts on existing or future developments in the area.”
The other rezoning matter on Monday’s agenda is for 1873 Hardeman Ave. to be rezoned from a general commercial district to a planned development residential district to allow residential apartments.
The applicant and property owner, Phoenix Trading Inc. of Edison, New Jersey, plans to renovate an existing building and convert it into 10 apartments. The building is part of the Victorian Village development, which is a mixed-use development with commercial, office and residential uses.
“In terms of quality of life, it is the conclusion of staff that the proposal as submitted is in compliance with the overall land use pattern and would not adversely influence living conditions in the surrounding area,” the staff report said.
The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. in the 10th floor conference room, Willie C. Hill Government Center Annex, 682 Cherry St.
ITEMS DEFERRED FROM PRIOR MEETING:
385 Second St.: Conditional use to allow an event rental facility, CBD-1 District. Marshall Talley, applicant.
CONDITIONAL USES:
2900 Jeffersonville Road: Conditional use to allow a package store in an existing tenant space, M-1 District. Prakash Patel, applicant.
5263 Bloomfield Road: Conditional use to allow a day care center in an existing structure, R-1A District. Out and Up., d/b/a Joshua House Early Care & Learning Center, applicant.
152 New St.: Conditional use to allow a non-emergency ambulance transportation business in an existing location, CBD-2 District. Elite Ambulance Transportation, Tyron Marcus, applicant.
1717 Keystone St.: Conditional use to allow used auto sales at an existing location, C-2 District. WE Automotive, LLC, Winston Williams, applicant.
RATIFICATION:
5451 Bowman Road: Conditional use to allow a learning center in an existing shopping center, PDE District [16-21685]. Rucker Right Inc., Jeff Rucker, applicant.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
