About 150 people gathered Wednesday morning as agriculture experts talked about the trends of the past couple of years and some indication of what might be expected on the road ahead.
The 2017 Georgia Ag Forecast meeting was held at the Georgia Farm Bureau in Macon. It was the first of a series of meetings taking place around the state sponsored by the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.
When it comes to the business of agriculture, simple economics most often comes into play. As production increases, prices usually decrease and vice versa.
But when it comes to farming there are a lot of different elements that affect both sides of the equation, such as weather, imports, exports and politics.
Sam Pardue, dean and director of UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, said that one thing that anyone who works in agriculture knows is that “weather is going to be constant changing factor that we do not have control of.”
“I think by and large, if you are in agriculture you have to be an optimist,” he said.
Levi Russell, assistant professor at UGA’s department of agricultural economics and applied economics, gave a presentation on the animal markets.
“The long term trend is downward in terms of total cattle inventory in the U.S. but we have seen a recovery in total cattle numbers in the last couple of years,” Russell said. “One of the reasons for the decline is due to drought conditions across the U.S., and the more recent uptick is partially due to really high calf prices.”
As cattle herds are increasing, beef prices to farmers are coming down, he said. But there is good news.
“Going forward during the next few years … even though we increased our herd and increased our beef production, we still have folks in the market for beef and desiring that beef product.”
Looking ahead, Russell said cattle farmers could see a return to normal supply, demand and trade.
“On the poultry and the hog side of the market, we really did have a really big year in terms of production in both of those markets,” he said. “So that’s going to be a big part of the story in terms of prices.”
As prices come down, and farmers see shrinking profit margins, production growth in 2017 and into 2018 is expected to moderate, he said. Feed costs would need to remain relatively low or the situation could change for worse.
While prices of poultry are down, exports are expected to increase which will take care of some of the rise in production.
“Russia and China have sort of pushed down on prices,” he said. “If we continue to have lower prices, that could continue to make us more competitive on the world stage and help us dig out of this low prices regime we are in at this time.”
Low feed costs helped contribute to increases in hog production, Russell said.
“Strong export demand from China and Hong Kong contributed to a year-over-year increase in prices early in 2016,” he said. Exports will be the key in “buoying prices,” in addition to increasing demand from domestic customers.
Cotton and peanuts do well in the Peach State
In Georgia, there was an increase in cotton and corn acreages last year, but growers planted fewer peanuts, soybeans, and wheat, said Don Shurley, an economist with the UGA Cooperative Extension, who gave an overview of row crops.
The acreage shift was primarily due to lower expected prices for most of those crops, he said.
“The U.S. had record production of corn last year at 15.148 billion bushels,” he said. “But we also had record use.”
Also there was an increase in the ending stocks of corn, which is product held from the year before.
“Looking back over the last six months, you can see we had a strong peak in corn over the summer but that’s since fallen off quite a bit,” he said. “Cotton is trending up but it’s been kind of level for the last month or two. Soybeans is also trending up and wheat has been trending down.”
Georgia’s agricultural economy is fortunate to have two crops — cotton and peanuts — which are doing well in production and yield, Shurley said.
Even though acreage of cotton has been down in recent years, it’s still holding its own.
“It’s a very stable part of our economy and yields have been good, even though they were down last year because of the drought,” he said.
Exports of cotton have been doing well, despite the limited exports being allowed by China for the past two years.
“One thing that bothers me though … even though our exports have been strong, it doesn’t necessarily mean that overall demand for the use of cotton has been strong,” Shurley said. “It’s improving somewhat … but overall the demand for cotton is just growing very, very little.”
Peanut acres stayed above 700,000 in Georgia and increased overall in the U.S. And even with significant drought, production in the state was 2.8 million pounds — the third highest production since 2000.
“China is the big unknown,” he said. “Is China going to be in the market or not? If China becomes a big buyer, that is going to increase prices.”
Whatever the new administration does with trade has the potential to impact peanut exports.
While the political climate was not mentioned much during the meeting, Shurley said that during Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Trump had indicated he was going to take a hard look at trade.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen but we know that exports are important to agriculture,” Shurley said. “So anything good or bad affecting exports will have an impact.”
