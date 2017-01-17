Newly renovated Kroger grocery store features Starbucks, sushi bar, upscale deli

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' Pause

2:24 "We can't get slack 'cause trouble coming every day," Bloomfield businessman says

0:36 Motorcycle crashes with semi

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases