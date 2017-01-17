Newly renovated Kroger grocery store features Starbucks, sushi bar, upscale deli

Two years ago, Kroger received zoning approval for a major renovation of its Hartley Bridge Road grocery store.
It is now complete and the store plans a grand re-opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.
The Hartley Bridge Road Kroger opened in July 1995 and renovations to the 102,300-square-foot store began in September 2015. It added about 45,800 square feet. The store will create more than 75 new jobs, the release said.
The renovated store will feature Starbucks with indoor and outdoor seating, an upscale deli, an expanded full-service cheese shop; sandwich and hot chicken stations, a sushi bar, a made-to-order salad bar, a bistro with prepared hot and cold meals and a floral shop.
