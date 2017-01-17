Brewpub tapping special version of its stout during grand opening event

Although Ocmulgee Brewpub opened its doors in December, the brewer is holding its official grand opening this week.
The event will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at 484 Second St., and there will be a special “tapping of a bourbon oak aged version of their Oxbow stout,” according to a news release.
The brewpub has four mainstay beers it serves all year long and two seasonal beers on tap at all times. “Those two seasonal beers are currently a vanilla porter (Vanilla Van Winkle) and winter ale (Slush Storm),” the release said.
The business also serves gourmet burgers, salads and hand-cut fries.
During the event Friday, attendees can enter to win a $100 gift certificate by buying an Ocmulgee Brewpub sticker.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
