Macon Coliseum, City Auditorium names new GM; Walden on Leadership Georgia board

David Aiello named new general manager
David Aiello has been named general manager of the Macon Coliseum and the Macon City Auditorium, two entities of the Macon Centreplex. Aiello was selected for the position by venue management company, Spectra by Comcast Spectacor. Aiello most recently served as assistant general manager and director of marketing at the Tsongas Center and Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts, also managed by Spectra.
Aiello began his career with Comcast Spectacor in 2008 in Philadelphia. During his eight-year career with the company, he has served at other event centers in Glens Falls, New York and in Roanoke, Virginia
The Wilson Convention Center, the third entity of the Macon Centreplex, is managed by Macon Marriott City Center.
Jessica Walden named to Leadership Georgia board
Jessica Walden was named to a three-year term on the Leadership Georgia 2017 board of trustees. A Macon resident, Walden co-owns Rock Candy Tours and works as a full-time communications consultant. She also serves on the Otis Redding Foundation board.
Walden is a 2013 graduate of Leadership Georgia and a 2009 graduate of Leadership Macon. She was previously named a “Five Under 40” by Macon Magazine and a “40 Under 40” by Georgia Trend magazine.
Two Macon attorneys receive promotions
Alyssa Peters, an attorney in Macon with national labor and employment law firm Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete LLP, has been named a partner.
Also, current partner Jason Logan has been promoted to equity partner in the Macon office.
The firm, which has counseled employers exclusively since 1946, has offices in 15 states.
Robins Financial Credit Union recognizes employees
Three employees were recognized at Robins Financial Credit Union as representing the best of the best in three categories of manager, support department staff and branch staff.
Steve Evans is the manager of Robins Financial’s indirect lending department. He has been employed with the company for 18 years.
Ronnie Hardman is a maintenance worker in the facilities department. He has been employed with Robins for one year.
Rose Fulton is a member service representative at the Zebulon Branch. He has been employed with Robins for two years.
Richard joins Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia
Rebecca Richard was recently named vice president of development and marketing of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia.
Prior to her new position, Richard served as director of partnerships with Midtown Assistance Center in Atlanta for nine years.
Richard has a master’s in social work from Georgia State University, a bachelor’s in sociology from Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont.
Two join Planters First Bank office in Macon
David Wilson and Rene Connor have joined Planters First Bank in Macon.
Wilson, a graduate from Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia, will serve as regional president.
Connor, with 40 years of banking experience, will be an administrative assistant at the bank.
Both were most recently with Regions Bank in Macon prior to joining Planters and they will lead the bank’s commercial banking effort.
