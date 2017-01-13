Downtown restaurant in historic Macon location closes six months after opening

Laniers restaurant, which opened six months ago in downtown Macon, closed suddenly this week.
The restaurant opened in mid-July at 336 Second St. in the building that used to house Sidney Lanier’s law office. A grand opening was held in August.
“With our deepest regrets, we inform you of Laniers closing. We are no longer open to serve. Thank you all who have come to show support and we are very grateful for your patronage. -Love, Dawn and the Laniers family,” was posted on Lanier’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
An effort to reach owner Dawn Davis was unsuccessful.
A Telegraph food review in October 2016 gave Laniers 2 1/2 stars. While it said the food was good, the reviewer bemoaned the irregular hours and said that some menu items weren’t available.
“The hours are in flux (call before you come) and the posted menu is only half accurate. Some of the favorite items, like the freshly famous fried cheese curds, are missing right now, as are the seafood, chicken salad and steak items,” the review said. “What we were able to order was very good.”
Davis also used to own The Hangar Bar and Grill on Houston Road, which closed in Dec. 31, 2015.
