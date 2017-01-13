Nursing home with new name and new operator opens in Jeffersonville

Advanced Health & Rehab of Twiggs County is opening at the site of another nursing home that closed last year.
A grand opening celebration will be held from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 26 at 113 Spring Valley Drive in Jeffersonville “with festivities, food, fun, and door prizes,” according to a release. “We are inviting the public to join us for this celebration and see what the new operator, Peach Health Group, has invested in this property.”
Following a $1 million renovation, the facility features electric beds, spa baths, new wheelchairs and more. An “enhanced dining program” will be led by an executive chef.
“The centers for Medicare and Medicaid gave a deficiency-free survey,” it said. “The facility will eventually have security cameras and a totally safe environment.”
Advanced Health is where the former Jeffersonville Health & Rehabilitation was located, which was one of several Georgia nursing homes closed in 2016. The former home was denied Medicare and Medicaid payments by the government in January 2016.
