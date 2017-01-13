New enterprise to focus on issues facing women and children

A new initiative announced at United Way’s annual meeting in August is ready to launch.
The Women United enterprise, comprised of women from across Middle Georgia, will address critical issues women and children face in our communities, according to a news release from United Way of Central Georgia.
The group’s We are United inaugural luncheon will be held at noon Jan. 24 in the conference center ballroom at Middle Georgia State University, 100 University Parkway, off Eisenhower Parkway.
Tickets are $25 and tables of eight are $200 and may be purchased at www.unitedwaycg.org/women-united or by calling 478-621-7802.
The kickoff event features keynote speaker Nadine Gramling, known as a “Lady of Steel.” The Lyons native is the former CEO of Southeastern Metals in Jacksonville, Florida. In 2007, she opened Bryson’s, an upscale consignment business of home furnishings and accessories.
Also at the luncheon, three new awards and the winners will be announced to honor women and organizations that have made a considerable positive impact in their communities.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
