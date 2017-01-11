Yancey Brothers to move ahead with Bibb County project announced 10 years ago

About 10 years after Yancey Brothers bought about 26 acres in south Bibb County to build a new facility, plans are expected to move forward.
The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission approved an application Monday for the company to allow outside storage of equipment and a building height of more than 35 feet at 1025 Frank Amerson Parkway in the I-75 Business Park off Interstate 75 and Hartley Bridge Road.
The Austell-based company plans to build a nearly 55,000-square-foot, 45-foot tall building for Yancey Brothers Machine and Rental, Don Carter with Carter & Sloope, consulting engineers, said at the meeting.
The company's equipment list includes paving equipment, bulldozers, excavators, loaders, motor graders and farm equipment from several manufacturers.
Plans include a main building for offices, warehouse and service shop. Also, a separate 9,520-square-foot track shop will be built as well as an 8,400-square-foot wash building. A fuel tank and bulk oil tanks will be installed above ground for equipment servicing. A future rental store may be built on the site.
“It will have about 50 employees,” Carter said.
Machinery and construction equipment will be displayed on the northeastern portion of the property along Frank Amerson Parkway. An outdoor training and demonstration area is planned.
“It would be a place for someone to operate a piece of equipment, ... or they could show how it operates,” Carter said. “It will be a grass or gravel area.”
In 2006, the company planned to move from its 24,000-square-foot facility on Broadway, which was built in 1957, to the I-75 Business Park. A company official said then that the business was landlocked where it was. It needed more space, more qualified technicians and more parts on the shelf.
Efforts to reach someone at the company to confirm that it still plans to move out of the Broadway building and why plans did not move forward 10 years ago were unsuccessful.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments