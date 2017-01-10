Industrial Authority buys land near airport for future development

Bibb County plans to add a little more than 90 acres total to its arsenal to help attract industries near the airport.
The Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority voted Monday to acquire about five acres from Prince Properties LLC at 7261 Cochran Field Road for $100,000. When this parcel is added to other adjacent property already owned by the authority, it would have about 122 acres to market to industries, attorney Kevin Brown said. The property is north of the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.
Industries that want rail access need 100 acres or more because a rail spur would need to be built, he said.
Also, the authority agreed to acquire 86.98 acres at 2816 Avondale Mill Road from the estate of Homer Garrison for $672,120. This site is just south of the airport.
“The authority made a decision some years ago to buy all the property south of Avondale Mill Road (when it came up for sale) ... because it’s perfect for manufacturing and related items,” Brown said.
The price per acre for the parcels varied because of location and because some of the property has wetland areas that can’t be used for development, he said.
