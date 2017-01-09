Bibb County zoning commission delays decision about medical waste facility

Macon’s zoning commission decided Monday to defer an application by a medical waste processing company looking to build a facility in southwest Bibb County.
Medsafe LLC filed a conditional-use application with the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission to allow the facility at 4280 Fulton Mill Road.
Kamal Azar, chairman of the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission, said at the beginning of Monday’s meeting that since only three commissioners were present and after reading the Macon-Bibb County Solid Waste and Materials Management Plan he felt the matter should be deferred until some more research was done.
“We don’t know if it needs to go before the (Macon-Bibb County) Commission first and then come to us,” Azar said.
The zoning commission deferred the matter until the Jan. 23 meeting so it would have time to discuss the matter with its attorney.
The company plans to subdivide a 4.49-acre parcel from a parent tract of 125 acres and build a 10,000-square-foot waste processing facility. The proposal also includes a 10,000-square-foot future addition. The site is in a heavy industrial district, but surrounding properties are a mix of single-family residences, open land and the county’s animal shelter.
More than five years ago, Medsafe had proposed to put a similar facility in a warehouse in Payne City next to Freedom Park. In 2011, Payne City leaders denied a request for a letter that would allow the facility. In March 2015, Payne City was officially dissolved, making it part of the consolidated Macon-Bibb County government.
During the Payne City attempt, Medsafe planned to crush medical needles, grinding them so they could be safely disposed of in a landfill. No details about what the company would do at the Fulton Mill Road site were included in the commission’s staff report.
