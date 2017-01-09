Anna Johnson named regional news director for US West

11:29 Bikers ride in cold weather for cops Pause

5:54 Mother pleads for mercy for her daughter's best friend charged in her death

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:39 People drawn to painted piano on Poplar

2:27 Mercer falls to 1-3 in conference play

1:21 Home school students have classes at Go Fish Georgia Education Center in Perry

1:12 Kirby Smart on Rodrigo Blankenship: 'Maybe he should've been kicking the whole time'

1:13 Caleb Kelly cites preparation as key to win over Stratford

1:16 Mercer engineering students create cool rides for kids with limited mobility