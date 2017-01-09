Man stabbed to death at Connecticut supermarket was employee

The man fatally stabbed at a Connecticut supermarket over the weekend has been identified as a store employee.
State police on Monday identified the victim of the stabbing Sunday at a Big Y supermarket in Old Lyme as 34-year-old Jing-Song Gao, of Methuen, Massachusetts.
Gao operated the sushi counter.
Officers who responded to the store at about 2:15 p.m. found two men stabbed.
The other man, 40-year-old Tan Lin, of Old Lyme, was taken to the hospital where he remains with serious injuries.
Police have not announced charges.
Police say the men knew each other and the stabbing was not a random act.
Big Y is based in Springfield, Massachusetts, and has about 80 stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut.
The company hasn't responded to multiple phone and email messages seeking comment.
