A medical waste processing facility may be built in Bibb County

A medical waste processing company that tried more than five years ago to put its facility in the former Payne City is looking to build it in southwest Bibb County.
Medsafe LLC has filed a conditional-use application with the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission to allow the facility at 4280 Fulton Mill Road. It is on the agenda for Monday’s meeting along with a variance to allow property not fronting a public right-of-way.
Plans are to subdivide a 4.49-acre parcel from a parent tract of 125 acres and build a 10,000-square-foot waste processing facility. The proposal also includes a 10,000-square-foot future addition. The site is in a heavy industrial district, but surrounding properties are a mix of single-family residences, open land and the county’s animal shelter.
“The facility will provide safe processing of medical waste with no residuals,” according to the commission’s staff report. “The applicant did not indicate the number of trucks expected per day, week or month.”
The business will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and will have five employees at one time.
A 100-foot planted buffer around the sides and rear of the building is noted on a landscape plan.
“Staff does not anticipate any adverse effect to the comprehensive land development plan from the proposed use,” the report said. “Staff opines that the proposed use will create no hazards or harmful effects. … The use should not affect property values.”
Several years ago, Medsafe had proposed to put the facility in a warehouse on Rose Avenue in Payne City next to Freedom Park. About 70 people attended a hearing about the facility in July 2011, with many of them objected to it. In 2011, Payne City leaders denied a request for a letter that would allow the facility. In March 2015, Payne City was officially dissolved, making it part of the consolidated Macon-Bibb County government.
During the Payne City attempt, Medsafe planned to crush medical needles, grinding them so they could be safely disposed of in a landfill. No details about what the company would do at the Fulton Mill Road site were included in the commission’s staff report.
The commission meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. in the 10th floor conference room, Willie C. Hill Government Center Annex, 682 Cherry St.
Other items on the agenda are:
DEFERRED FROM DEC. 12, 2016 MEETING:
3360 Millerfield Road: Conditional use to allow a place of assembly, R-1A District. Twana Williams, applicant.
CONDITIONAL USES:
385 Second St.: Conditional use to allow an event rental facility, CBD-1 District. Marshall Talley, applicant.
2525 Pio Nono Ave.: Conditional use to allow seasonal storage containers at an existing furniture business, C-2 District. American Freight, John Rapp, applicant.
1025 Frank Amerson Parkway: Conditional use to allow outside storage of equipment and building height of excess 35 ft., M-1 District. Yancey Brothers Machine & Rental, applicant.
530 Cherry St.: Conditional use to allow cooking classes within an existing event center, CBD-1 District. Jean Bragg, applicant.
CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS:
2613 Cherokee Ave.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of a freestanding sign, HC District. Cleo Roberts, applicant.
1107 Oglethorpe St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of building addition, fence and landscaping, HPD-BH District. Ryan Griffin, applicant.
VARIANCES:
4719/4773 Raley Road: Variances in height and location to allow a fence on the right-of-way/front property line, R-1A District. Widner & Associates, applicant.
4780 Raley Road: Variance to allow continuation of fence on right-of-way, A-Agricultural District. Widner & Associates, applicant.
5213 Bloomfield Road: Variance in fence height requirements to allow a fence exceeding 4FT, R-1A District. Juan Ramos, applicant.
RATIFICATION:
3780 Napier Ave.: Conditional use to allow adult daycare center and training facility at a previously approved group personal care home [16-21574], C-2 District. Patricia Duncan, applicant.
